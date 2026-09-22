Kerala High Court overturns dismissal of actor Jayasurya's tax appeal
Entertainment
The Kerala High Court just gave actor Jayasurya some relief by overturning the dismissal of his tax appeal.
The judge made it clear that skipping a hearing isn't enough reason to throw out someone's case: written reasons are a must, as per the Income Tax Act.
The court also pointed out how important it is to actually review appeals properly and stick to the rules.
Court faults tax authority's inaction
The court called out the tax authority for not even considering Jayasurya's arguments, saying appeals deserve attention whether or not the person shows up.
This decision is a reminder that everyone deserves a fair process when challenging tax decisions.