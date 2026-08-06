Kerala High Court rejects Martin Antony's plea over actor assault

The Kerala High Court has turned down Martin Antony's request to pause his sentence in the 2017 actor assault case.

Antony, along with five others, was convicted in 2025 for serious charges like two counts of gang rape, assault, use of criminal force on a woman with intent to disrobe, wrongful confinement, destruction of evidence, and taking and distributing obscene images.

The court pointed to call detail records that showed Antony was in constant contact with Sunil and had sent a message right before the fake accident, caused to allegedly stop and enter the survivor's car.