Kesarwani praised for subtle portrayal of motherless Prasad in 'Vashikaranam'
Entertainment
Ishaan Kesarwani, a young actor from Uttar Pradesh, is making waves as Prasad in Vashikaranam - Kis Par Rakhein Vishwas.
Viewers love how he brings out the emotions of a boy dealing with his mother's absence, not through big speeches, but with subtle expressions and quiet strength.
Kesarwani marks important career step
Coming from a small town, Ishaan is part of a new wave of actors bringing realness to their roles.
His parents are proud of how seriously he takes acting at such a young age.
Landing this role on Vashikaranam - Kis Par Rakhein Vishwas marks an important step in his career and shows just how well he connects with audiences on screen.