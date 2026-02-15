Sanjay Leela Bhansali to produce Ketan Mehta's 'Jai Somnath'
What's the story
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has announced his next project, titled Jai Somnath. The announcement was made on Maha Shivratri and marks Bhansali's collaboration with fellow director Ketan Mehta. The historical drama is set to be released in 2027 and will be written and directed by Mehta under the banners of Bhansali Productions and Maya Movies.
Plot details
Film to bring Somnath Temple's history to light
Jai Somnath will reportedly cover a significant period in Indian history when Mahmud of Ghazni attacked and looted the revered Somnath Temple in Gujarat. Interestingly, Bhansali and Mehta both hail from Gujarat. Meanwhile, Bhansali is also busy with Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt. It is expected to be released next year.
Director's profile
Director Mehta's journey so far
Mehta, who has been a part of the industry for almost five decades, is known for making socially relevant and often experimental films. He made his first feature film, Bhavni Bhavai, in 1980. The Gujarati film received critical acclaim for its innovative storytelling. He has also directed Toba Tek Singh, Manjhi: The Mountain Man, and Mirch Masala, among others.