Sanjay Leela Bhansali to produce Ketan Mehta's 'Jai Somnath'

Jai Somnath will reportedly cover a significant period in Indian history when Mahmud of Ghazni attacked and looted the revered Somnath Temple in Gujarat . Interestingly, Bhansali and Mehta both hail from Gujarat. Meanwhile, Bhansali is also busy with Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor , Vicky Kaushal , and Alia Bhatt . It is expected to be released next year.

Director's profile

Director Mehta's journey so far

Mehta, who has been a part of the industry for almost five decades, is known for making socially relevant and often experimental films. He made his first feature film, Bhavni Bhavai, in 1980. The Gujarati film received critical acclaim for its innovative storytelling. He has also directed Toba Tek Singh, Manjhi: The Mountain Man, and Mirch Masala, among others.