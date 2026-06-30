Kevin Spacey 'felt attacked' by the gay community

Personal life

Spacey's thoughts on being gay

Spacey confessed he was "fiercely closeted." He said, "I didn't want anyone to know anything about me and of course I thought I was so clever that no one knew." However, he felt people were aware and talked about his sexuality. "There were lots of talk about that I was gay and I just wasn't out and rather than the gay community understanding that...I always felt that I was being attacked," he added.