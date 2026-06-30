Kevin Spacey 'felt attacked' by the gay community
What's the story
In a recent episode of Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, actor Kevin Spacey opened up about his sexual orientation and the sexual assault allegations against him. The actor has always denied any wrongdoing but admitted to hitting on several men. He described the allegations as a "small kitchen fire that could have been put out with an extinguisher," in response to Maher's blunt questioning about the number of accusations against him.
Legal battles
Spacey's legal battles
Spacey has consistently denied all allegations of illegal activity. In a 2023 trial in London, he was acquitted of nine charges, including sexual assault, against four men between 2001 and 2013. He was also found not liable in a US civil case filed by actor Anthony Rapp, who accused him of molesting him at the age of 14.
Settlement details
He recently settled with 3 men
In March, Spacey reached a settlement with three men who accused him of sexual assault. This civil case was set to go to trial in London later this year but has been put on hold due to the settlement. The details of the settlement, including the amount and other specifics, remain undisclosed.
Personal life
Spacey's thoughts on being gay
Spacey confessed he was "fiercely closeted." He said, "I didn't want anyone to know anything about me and of course I thought I was so clever that no one knew." However, he felt people were aware and talked about his sexuality. "There were lots of talk about that I was gay and I just wasn't out and rather than the gay community understanding that...I always felt that I was being attacked," he added.
Career impact
'Maybe nine years has been enough'
Maher pointed out the significant impact of the allegations on Spacey's career, saying, "A 10-year sentence is a serious sentence." To this, Spacey responded that he feels less imprisoned now. He said, "When people actually start to hear the facts, understand what we won in courts, I think people now look at this and think, 'Maybe nine years has been enough.'" The House of Cards actor has found it difficult to find work in Hollywood since 2017.