Kevin Spacey settles sexual assault claims out of court

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey has settled with three men who had accused him of sexual assault , reported BBC News. The settlement comes just ahead of a civil trial in London that was scheduled for October. The allegations against Spacey involve incidents that allegedly occurred between 2000 and 2013. He had denied all accusations. However, the details of the settlement remain undisclosed.

Legal history Spacey was acquitted of other charges in 2023 Spacey was separately acquitted of nine sexual assault charges in a UK criminal trial in 2023. Two of these accusers subsequently filed civil cases at London's High Court. One man alleged that Spacey "deliberately assaulted" him on 12 occasions between 2000-2005. Another claimed he "suffered psychiatric damage and financial loss" as a result of an assault at the hands of Spacey in 2008.

Additional claims Details of allegations against Spacey The third man, Ruari Cannon, has waived his right to anonymity. He alleged that Spacey groped him at a party in 2013 while he was performing in a play at the Old Vic Theatre where Spacey was the artistic director. Cannon detailed his allegations in the 2024 Channel 4 docuseries Spacey Unmasked.

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