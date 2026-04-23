'Khalifa' starring Sukumaran and Mohanlal releases August 20, 2026
Entertainment
Khalifa, the much-anticipated Malayalam film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal, is set for release on August 20, 2026, just in time for Onam.
The latest poster reveals Sukumaran as Aamir Ali, a gold smuggler at the heart of the story.
'Khalifa' explores Mambarakkal gold mafia ties
This two-part saga dives into a family's tangled history and their ties to the gold mafia.
Mohanlal plays Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali, introducing us to the legacy and drama of the Mambarakkal dynasty.
Khalifa promises intense action and a layered look at power, family, and legacy.