Khan, 50, posts Pilates reformer video urging consistency and faith
Entertainment
Sussanne Khan, 50, is still crushing her fitness goals. She shared a video on Instagram showing off some impressive Pilates moves on a reformer machine.
Her message? "Slow and steady wins the race... reach out touch faith," reminding everyone that consistency really pays off.
Purohit: Pilates benefits body and mind
Celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit says Pilates isn't just for celebrities or gym buffs: it's great for anyone, no matter your age or fitness level.
It helps you get stronger and more flexible, and even supports your mental health by working every muscle and focusing on breathing.
Plus, she notes it can help manage stress and prevent injuries in the long run.