Khan and Shah join Kapoor's 'Koke' on Netflix early 2027 Entertainment Jun 02, 2026

Big news for Bollywood fans: Fardeen Khan and Shefali Shah are joining forces for Ektaa Kapoor's new Netflix period drama, Koke.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms and directed by Nupur Asthana (from Four More Shots Please!), this marks the first time the two will share screen space.

Filming has kicked off, and you can expect the series to drop in early 2027.