Khan and Shah join Kapoor's 'Koke' on Netflix early 2027
Big news for Bollywood fans: Fardeen Khan and Shefali Shah are joining forces for Ektaa Kapoor's new Netflix period drama, Koke.
Produced by Balaji Telefilms and directed by Nupur Asthana (from Four More Shots Please!), this marks the first time the two will share screen space.
Filming has kicked off, and you can expect the series to drop in early 2027.
Shah has 2 films lined up
Khan in Heeramandi and Shah in Delhi Crime 3. The project is set to be a large-scale drama with a strong TV industry cast.
Meanwhile, Kapoor is busy with another Netflix production, while Shah has two upcoming films lined up, including Hisaab and The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Khan's previous role as Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan shows he's really leaning into period dramas lately.