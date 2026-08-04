Khan begins 6 week 'SVC63' shoot in Mumbai under Paidipally
Entertainment
Salman Khan is kicking off a six-week shoot for his next big film, SVC63, in Mumbai starting August 6.
Director Vamshi Paidipally has lined up some major action scenes and crowd shots, with hundreds of junior artists joining in to bring the energy.
'SVC63' set for Eid 2027
The team shifted filming from Hyderabad to Mumbai.
SVC63 is also special because it's Salman's first time working with Nayanthara (she'll join the set soon), and Rahul Dev plays the villain. Produced by Dil Raju, the movie drops on Eid 2027.
Meanwhile, Salman's also busy with Maatrubhumi (coming later this year) and will start shooting Bigg Boss 20 in September. Clearly, he's not slowing down anytime soon!