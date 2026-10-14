Khan criticizes paparazzi culture on 'Koffee With Karan 9'
Entertainment
Salman Khan is not holding back on the downsides of celebrity life.
On Koffee With Karan 9, he spoke up about how paparazzi culture and awkward camera angles can make women uncomfortable.
He's also voiced similar concerns before, warning photographers against taking inappropriate pictures of actresses.
Khan questions PR staged sightings
Khan pointed out that "ruined everyone's lives," and everyone deserves personal space, even celebrities.
He questioned why stars should be photographed in PR-driven sightings if most people don't want that for themselves.
He also took aim at staged "Airport look, etc." set up by the PR, saying his main issue is with unwanted attention, not those who actually seek the spotlight.