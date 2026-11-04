Khan disappointed after Kapoor Khan refused 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'
Entertainment
During Koffee With Karan season 9, Karan Johar shared that Saif Ali Khan felt pretty disappointed when Kareena Kapoor Khan said no to some big film offers they could've done together, like Kal Ho Naa Ho.
Saif had really hoped to work alongside her, so her decision left him a bit unsettled.
Kapoor Khan passed on 'Race' offer
Kareena also passed on Race, another movie she was offered with Saif. She called these choices "It was destiny," suggesting it just wasn't meant to be at the time.
Even though they missed out on some collaborations, the couple still teamed up for movies like Tashan and Agent Vinod, showing how personal career moves can shape even star couples' paths in Bollywood.