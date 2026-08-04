Khan given security after verified Bishnoi threat at Mumbai home

Punjab Police confirmed that the voice in the threat audio sent to Aamir matched that of Aarzoo.

The message was sent using tools to hide its origin, and now Mumbai police and cyber teams are investigating.

Even though the Khan family hasn't filed an official complaint, authorities stepped in quickly.

Meanwhile, Aamir is gearing up for the release of his new film Batwara 1947, set to release August 14. He hasn't commented publicly about the threats.