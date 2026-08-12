Khan hails '7 Dogs' global action film with international cast
Salman Khan is hyped about 7 Dogs, an international action spectacle dropping August 21, 2026, in Hindi and English.
Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the movie brings together stars from all over: Sanjay Dutt, Ahmed Ezz, Karim Abdel Aziz, Monica Bellucci, and Giancarlo Esposito, for a global cast you don't see every day.
Dunlevy supervises '7 Dogs' stunts
Khan said, "It's fresh, it's entertaining and it's the kind of film you want to experience in a theater. It has a truly international feel, and I'm happy to have been a part of it," thanks to its massive scale and cultural mix.
The action scenes are crafted by the same team behind John Wick (87Eleven), with Mad Max: Fury Road's Stephen Dunlevy supervising stunts.
Produced by Sela Studios with the support of the General Entertainment Authority and Riyadh Season, this one's aiming to be a true big-screen experience.