Khan hails '7 Dogs' global action film with international cast

Khan said, "It's fresh, it's entertaining and it's the kind of film you want to experience in a theater. It has a truly international feel, and I'm happy to have been a part of it," thanks to its massive scale and cultural mix.

The action scenes are crafted by the same team behind John Wick (87Eleven), with Mad Max: Fury Road's Stephen Dunlevy supervising stunts.

Produced by Sela Studios with the support of the General Entertainment Authority and Riyadh Season, this one's aiming to be a true big-screen experience.