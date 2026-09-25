Khan hints 'Main Hoon Na' sequel after Kapoor post

Sequel rumors have popped up before, especially after her announcement that her next film will be with Shah Rukh Khan, but she'd shut them down at the time.

Now, during a vlog visit to Nakuul Mehta's place, Farah shared she plans to start a new project later this year once her kids leave for college, right as fans online keep cheering for her comeback.

With Main Hoon Na still loved for its mix of action and campus fun, everyone's waiting to see if Major Ram will return.