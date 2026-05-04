Khan, Kapoor eyed for Raj and DK Eid 2027 film
Entertainment
Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan might team up again, this time for a superhero film directed by Raj & DK (the duo behind The Family Man).
The movie is aiming for an Eid 2027 release and, if confirmed, will mark their fifth project together after Bodyguard and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
Khan set to play aging superhero
Salman reportedly reached out to Kareena himself, showing real interest in bringing her on board.
He's set to play an aging superhero who gets pulled back into action when things go sideways.
Raj & DK are returning to the big screen after several years, with filming expected to kick off in late 2026 once Salman wraps Vamshi Paidipally's film.