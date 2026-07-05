Khan marries Spratt as Pathan shared wedding video goes viral

Khan's 3rd marriage attended by family

Pathan posted the video with a heartfelt message: "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, laughter and togetherness."

The ceremony blended tradition with modern touches: Khan wore classic white with a bronze brooch; Spratt looked stunning in an elegant beige ensemble with ornate detailing.

Family was front and center: Khan's kids Junaid, Ira, and Azad attended, as did Spratt's son.

This marks Khan's third marriage.