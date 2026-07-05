Khan marries Spratt as Pathan shared wedding video goes viral
Entertainment
Aamir Khan just married Gauri Spratt in a low-key ceremony, and their wedding video, shared by Irfan Pathan, is blowing up online.
The clip shows them exchanging emotional vows and sharing a sweet first dance, surrounded by close friends and family.
Khan hugs and kisses Spratt in the heartwarming moment.
Khan's 3rd marriage attended by family
Pathan posted the video with a heartfelt message: "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, laughter and togetherness."
The ceremony blended tradition with modern touches: Khan wore classic white with a bronze brooch; Spratt looked stunning in an elegant beige ensemble with ornate detailing.
Family was front and center: Khan's kids Junaid, Ira, and Azad attended, as did Spratt's son.
This marks Khan's third marriage.