Khan marries Spratt in Mumbai's Pali Hill ceremony Gowariker attends
Entertainment
Aamir Khan just married his longtime partner Gauri Spratt at his Pali Hill home in Mumbai.
The couple kept things simple and personal, inviting only family and close friends for the celebration.
Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, who worked with Khan on Lagaan, showed up with his wife Sunita, adding a bit of star power to the intimate event.
Khan kept ceremony low key
The venue was decorated with flowers and lights but stayed true to Aamir's wish for a low-key gathering.
He called the ceremony "very special" and asked everyone for their blessings as they start this new chapter.
While Salman Khan and other celebrities are expected to drop by, the focus was all about keeping it private and meaningful.