Khan names Panday duo on 'Koffee With Karan' skipping children
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan's recent visit to Koffee With Karan stirred up some buzz when he named Ahaan Panday and Ananya Panday as actors from Gen Z that he thinks we should keep our eyes on, skipping his own kids, Sara and Ibrahim.
Fans were quick to notice and wondered why he didn't mention his children.
Fans debate Khan's parental support
Many fans found Saif's choices puzzling, pointing out that Ibrahim is still finding his place in the industry.
The moment also got people talking about how much public support Bollywood parents should show for their kids' careers, and whether it's possible to do so without overshadowing other young talent.