Khan removes shirt at 'Bigg Boss 20' premiere over trolls

Former contestant Sofia Hayat called out Khan for being "hypocritical" due to his past remarks about her appearance but later clarified she respects aging, she just stands by her critique of how he treated her.

Khan also spoke up about constant celebrity scrutiny, saying one flop shouldn't define an actor's career, and questioned why stars are expected to comment on politics when it's not their area.

Bigg Boss 20 is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.