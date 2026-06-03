Khan reportedly to wed Spratt July 5 in private ceremony
Entertainment
Aamir Khan was reportedly getting married to his partner Gauri Spratt on July 5.
The couple, together for over a year, are keeping things simple with a private ceremony at their home, with just close family and friends invited.
Both value privacy, so the event is expected to be intimate and meaningful.
Khan introduced Spratt, now living together
Aamir first introduced Gauri publicly on his 60th birthday last year. Since then, they have been living together and building a life as a couple.
For Aamir, who has been married twice before and still keeps good ties with his ex-wives, this wedding feels like the next natural step in a relationship built on respect and genuine connection.