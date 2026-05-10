Khan returns in 'Kartavya' streaming on Netflix May 15, 2026 Entertainment May 10, 2026

Saif Ali Khan is back in action with Kartavya, streaming on Netflix from May 15, 2026.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film follows Pawan Malik, a police officer trying to balance his fight for justice with his responsibilities at home.

Expect a mix of high-stakes drama and real-world dilemmas.