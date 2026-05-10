Khan returns in 'Kartavya' streaming on Netflix May 15, 2026
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan is back in action with Kartavya, streaming on Netflix from May 15, 2026.
Directed by Pulkit and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film follows Pawan Malik, a police officer trying to balance his fight for justice with his responsibilities at home.
Expect a mix of high-stakes drama and real-world dilemmas.
Cast includes Dugal Ahlawat Chaudhari
The cast includes Rasika Dugal, Yudhvir Ahlawat, and Manish Chaudhari.
The trailer teases suspenseful action scenes and plenty of emotional moments as Pawan takes on corruption while protecting his family.
With its strong performances and thoughtful story, Kartavya looks set to deliver an engaging watch for anyone who enjoys thrillers with heart.