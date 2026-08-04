Khan says 'Alliance' jail stints in poaching cases improved fitness

Khan kept things light by recalling how an inmate once asked him not to leave.

Still, he didn't shy away from describing tough conditions, like 50 to 70 people sharing one bathroom and Salman Khan saying, "Fifty to 70 people used to share one bathroom. It was an Indian-style commode. Sometimes there would be lizards inside. It used to be filled to the brim."

He's been jailed four times in relation to the cases (1998, 2006, 2007, and 2018).

Meanwhile, Alliance is headed for its grand finale on August 7, with Aly Goni already in the finals.