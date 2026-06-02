Khan serves legal notice over 'Kala hiran' blackbuck claim
Entertainment
Salman Khan has sent a legal notice to casting director Akshay Pandey, saying the upcoming movie Kala Hiran is based on his blackbuck hunting case.
Khan's team says the film could harm his reputation and interfere with his ongoing court case, which is still pending in the Rajasthan High Court.
Khan's lawyers demand apology from Pandey
Khan's lawyers want all work on Kala Hiran stopped right away and are asking for an unconditional apology from Pandey.
They also allege that Pandey used Khan's name and persona without permission to promote the film, calling it "defamatory" and accusing him of trying to cash in on Khan's fame.
If their demands aren't met within 24 hours, they're threatening further legal action.