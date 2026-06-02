Khan serves legal notice over 'Kala hiran' blackbuck claim

Khan's lawyers demand apology from Pandey

Khan's lawyers want all work on Kala Hiran stopped right away and are asking for an unconditional apology from Pandey.

They also allege that Pandey used Khan's name and persona without permission to promote the film, calling it "defamatory" and accusing him of trying to cash in on Khan's fame.

If their demands aren't met within 24 hours, they're threatening further legal action.