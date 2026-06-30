Khan to leave Galaxy Apartments for Bandra sea facing home

Khan's Bandra home cleared by authorities

This six-story home got its final go-ahead from Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority this year, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation gave it a thumbs-up in October 2025.

For fans, it's a big deal since Salman's family has lived at Galaxy since 1974.

The move comes as security around him has tightened after threats and the 2024 shooting scare, so the timing makes sense.

Meanwhile, fans are keeping an eye out for updates, and hoping to catch glimpses of their favorite star as he awaits the release of SVC 63 and Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.