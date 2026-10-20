Khan to star in Batra period drama filming in Mumbai
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan is set to star in a new period drama directed by Ritesh Batra, the filmmaker behind The Lunchbox.
The project kicks off filming in Mumbai this week and marks Khan's step into a period drama after his recent work in Haiwaan.
Khan's character remains under wraps
Khan and Batra are aiming for a quick shoot, and their collaboration has fans curious since details about Saif's character are still under wraps.
While Batra is also working on the Netflix series Unaccustomed Earth, this film is currently his work on the first two episodes of the upcoming Netflix series Unaccustomed Earth, making it one to watch for anyone interested in fresh Bollywood team-ups.