Khan to wed Spratt July 5 2026 in private ceremony Entertainment Jun 03, 2026

Aamir Khan is getting married again!

The Bollywood star will wed his partner Gauri Spratt on July 5, 2026, in a small ceremony with just close family and friends.

The couple made their relationship public during Aamir's 60th birthday in March 2025, after being together for over two years.