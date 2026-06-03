Khan to wed Spratt July 5 2026 in private ceremony
Aamir Khan is getting married again!
The Bollywood star will wed his partner Gauri Spratt on July 5, 2026, in a small ceremony with just close family and friends.
The couple made their relationship public during Aamir's 60th birthday in March 2025, after being together for over two years.
Spratt worked at Bengaluru salon chain
Gauri worked at a Bengaluru salon chain before joining Aamir Khan Productions. She has known Aamir for more than 25 years. They reconnected through his cousin Nuzhat.
Aamir says Gauri brings calm and fulfillment to his life: "I feel complete today."
Khan maintains good relationships with ex-wives
Aamir's son Junaid called Gauri "Gauri is lovely; she is very sweet." and is happy for him.
Despite two previous marriages, Aamir maintains good relationships with his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, co-parenting their kids together as one supportive family.