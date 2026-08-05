Khan tops Kroll 2025 India celebrity brand rankings at $177.9 million
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan just claimed the top spot in Kroll's 2025 India Celebrity Brand Valuation report, with his brand now valued at $177.9 million.
He jumped from third place in 2024, overtaking both Ranveer Singh ($162.9 million) and Virat Kohli ($158.4 million), who now sit at second and third.
India's top 25 value dips 3.7%
Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni complete the top five, with brand values of $125.9 million and $115.3 million.
While the combined value of India's top 25 celebrities dipped by 3.7% in 2025 to $2 billion, SRK's value actually shot up by 22% thanks to more brand deals, going from 28 in 2024 to 36 in 2025!
The report also noted a significant rise in the share of digital endorsements, while Ananya Panday rose to No. 19 and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to No. 21.