Khan tops Kroll 2025 India celebrity brand rankings at $177.9 million

Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni complete the top five, with brand values of $125.9 million and $115.3 million.

While the combined value of India's top 25 celebrities dipped by 3.7% in 2025 to $2 billion, SRK's value actually shot up by 22% thanks to more brand deals, going from 28 in 2024 to 36 in 2025!

The report also noted a significant rise in the share of digital endorsements, while Ananya Panday rose to No. 19 and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to No. 21.