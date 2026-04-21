Khan transforms fitness for 'Maatrubhumi' during 45-day Ladakh shoot Entertainment Apr 21, 2026

Salman Khan has seriously leveled up his fitness for his next film, Maatrubhumi.

The movie, once called Battle of Galwan, has dropped any direct links to the Galwan Valley incident and now focuses on broader themes.

Khan trained hard in Ladakh's high-altitude conditions, pushing through a tough 45-day shoot and even working out despite injuries.