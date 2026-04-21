Khan transforms fitness for 'Maatrubhumi' during 45-day Ladakh shoot
Entertainment
Salman Khan has seriously leveled up his fitness for his next film, Maatrubhumi.
The movie, once called Battle of Galwan, has dropped any direct links to the Galwan Valley incident and now focuses on broader themes.
Khan trained hard in Ladakh's high-altitude conditions, pushing through a tough 45-day shoot and even working out despite injuries.
Khan plays army colonel in 'Maatrubhumi'
Produced by Salma Khan and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi sees Salman playing an Indian Army colonel alongside Chitrangda Singh.
After some early criticism over its teaser, the film is now set to highlight courage and resilience, plus a dose of personal sacrifice.
The release date has not been announced yet, so stay tuned!