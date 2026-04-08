Khan wins reprieve as Rajasthan High Court pauses bailable warrant Entertainment Apr 08, 2026

Salman Khan just got a breather from the Rajasthan High Court, which paused a bailable warrant that could have led to his arrest if he failed to appear on April 13.

The warrant was linked to him not following court orders in an ongoing case, but Justice Anoop Singhi has now pressed pause on the bailable warrant and the April 13 appearance requirement.