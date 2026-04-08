Khan wins reprieve as Rajasthan High Court pauses bailable warrant
Entertainment
Salman Khan just got a breather from the Rajasthan High Court, which paused a bailable warrant that could have led to his arrest if he failed to appear on April 13.
The warrant was linked to him not following court orders in an ongoing case, but Justice Anoop Singhi has now pressed pause on the bailable warrant and the April 13 appearance requirement.
Rajshree, Khan face 'saffron-infused' ad complaint
It all started with a complaint claiming that Rajshree Pan Masala and Salman promoted their product as "saffron-infused," making it sound safer than it really is.
Even after an ad ban in January, the promotions reportedly kept rolling.
When Khan and the company tried to challenge the local commission's authority, the court backed the commission, so this case isn't over yet.