Khan wishes Allu happy 44th, cites Atlee's 'mass' on 'Raaka'
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan hopped on social media to wish Allu Arjun a happy 44th birthday and gave a big shoutout to his next film, Raaka.
SRK said, "This experience will be... in Atlee's words - Mass masss massss!! #Raaka looks so exciting, all the best!! @Atlee_dir." clearly loving Arjun's bold bald look.
The Atlee-directed film has already caught fans' attention and also stars Deepika Padukone.
'Raaka' budget over ₹700cr Mandanna Thakur
Raaka is set to be a massive production, with a budget over ₹700 crore and key roles for Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur.
Filming will likely continue through 2026, with the next schedule in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, keep an eye out: Arjun's also leading King, which drops in theaters this December.