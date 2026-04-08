Khan wishes Allu happy 44th, cites Atlee's 'mass' on 'Raaka' Entertainment Apr 08, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan hopped on social media to wish Allu Arjun a happy 44th birthday and gave a big shoutout to his next film, Raaka.

SRK said, "This experience will be... in Atlee's words - Mass masss massss!! #Raaka looks so exciting, all the best!! @Atlee_dir." clearly loving Arjun's bold bald look.

The Atlee-directed film has already caught fans' attention and also stars Deepika Padukone.