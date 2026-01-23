'Border 2': Did Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty have surprise cameos?
What's the story
Sunny Deol-led Border 2 was released on Friday. The film, directed by Anurag Singh, is a sequel to JP Dutta's iconic war drama Border (1997). It also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. The film revisits the 1971 India-Pakistan war and explores its story across three fronts. Now, a surprise cameo update has been revealed. Spoilers ahead.
Cameo
Khanna and Shetty's digital avatars pay tribute
In the film's final moments, Deol's character, Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler of the Sikh Regiment, visits a gurudwara with his wife Simi Kaler (Mona Singh) to honor their son who died in battle. As he prays, he envisions fallen soldiers from the past, including Khanna and Shetty from the original Border film. Reportedly, in a sequence made with AI, even Sudesh Berry's character is shown to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by these soldiers and invoke nostalgia.
Film's impact
'Border 2' revisits the legacy of Indian war films
Border 2 carries forward the legacy of Indian war films with scale, emotion, and nostalgia. Deol returns in peak form as Lt. Col. Singh Kaler, leading from the front with conviction. The film explores his silent moments of vulnerability as he remembers soldiers who gave their lives for the nation. Released as this year's big Republic Day offering, Border 2 taps into a legacy that continues to hold emotional weight for generations of viewers.