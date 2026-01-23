'Border 2': Did Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty have surprise cameos? 

Cameo

Khanna and Shetty's digital avatars pay tribute

In the film's final moments, Deol's character, Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler of the Sikh Regiment, visits a gurudwara with his wife Simi Kaler (Mona Singh) to honor their son who died in battle. As he prays, he envisions fallen soldiers from the past, including Khanna and Shetty from the original Border film. Reportedly, in a sequence made with AI, even Sudesh Berry's character is shown to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by these soldiers and invoke nostalgia.