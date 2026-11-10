Khanna criticizes 'Ramayana' film for depicting Sita as a fighter
Entertainment
Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna isn't happy with the new Ramayana film, especially how Sai Pallavi's Sita is shown as a fighter.
He feels this move strays from the classic story, where Sita is known for her loyalty and partnership with Ram, not action scenes.
Khanna: changes not in Valmiki 'Ramayana'
Khanna says these changes aren't in Valmiki's original Ramayana and worries they're just trying to make Sita fit modern ideals.
He said, "Sita ko fighter banakar aap aaj ki naariyo ko tusht karne ki koshish kar rahe hain," warning that tweaking iconic characters could mess with the heart of the epic.