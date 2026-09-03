Khanna rejoins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' after pain-relief injections
Entertainment
Gaurav Khanna has rejoined Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after a pre-existing injury forced him to leave early.
He had to quit a stunt against Shagun Sharma and Rubina but returned to the show after taking pain-relief injections.
Khanna calls elimination heartbreaking
Khanna described his elimination as heartbreaking, saying he felt his journey was unfinished. Encouraged by fans and determined to push his limits, he decided to come back.
Even tough tasks like taking rubber bullets and doing midair stunts didn't stop him.
He shared, "I'm here to conquer my fears and give this journey everything I have, for the fans whose love brought me back."