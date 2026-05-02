Khan's bodyguard testifies on April 2024 Galaxy Apartments shooting

Police name Gupta and Pal shooters

Police say Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal were behind the shooting.

Another suspect, Mohammed Rafiq Sardar Chaudhari, scoped out the area beforehand and sent a video to Anmol Bishnoi.

A few others are now in custody, but one suspect died by suicide while being held.

The bodyguard's account is helping piece together how it all went down.