Khan's bodyguard testifies on April 2024 Galaxy Apartments shooting
Entertainment
Salman Khan's bodyguard just took the stand in court, sharing what happened during the April 2024 shooting outside the actor's Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments.
He said CCTV footage was shown in court and identified details from it, and said that while shots were fired, Khan was safe in his bedroom and security acted fast.
The attack is linked to threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
Police name Gupta and Pal shooters
Police say Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal were behind the shooting.
Another suspect, Mohammed Rafiq Sardar Chaudhari, scoped out the area beforehand and sent a video to Anmol Bishnoi.
A few others are now in custody, but one suspect died by suicide while being held.
The bodyguard's account is helping piece together how it all went down.