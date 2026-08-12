Khan's cellphone stolen 18 years ago recovered by Oshiwara police
Entertainment
Actor Akhlaque Khan just got a blast from the past: his cellphone, stolen 18 years ago, was finally returned by Oshiwara police.
The device turned up during an old theft investigation, and though it's way outdated now, Khan says it means a lot to him as a keepsake.
Khan recalls 2008 fake producer theft
Back in 2008, Khan trusted a man pretending to be a producer who borrowed his phone and vanished while Khan was trying on costumes.
After filing a complaint, he never expected to see the phone again.
Now that it's back, Khan called it his Kumbh Mela reunion and shared, "After 18 years, I was finally getting my phone back."