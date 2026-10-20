Khan's emotional prayer video at Amritsar's Golden Temple goes viral
Entertainment
Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where a video of her getting emotional while praying has since gone viral.
Dressed in traditional attire, she was clearly moved by the peaceful setting, a moment that struck a chord with fans.
Khan's 'Udta Teer' promotion praised online
Even as she's busy promoting her upcoming film Udta Teer with Ayushmann Khurrana, this video has gone viral.
People online appreciated how relatable she seemed, showing that honest emotions from celebrities can really resonate.