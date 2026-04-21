'Khatron Ke Khiladi' likely to feature Shetty and returning contestants
Entertainment
Khatron Ke Khiladi is shaking things up this season!
Along with host Rohit Shetty, the show is likely to bring back familiar faces like Nia Sharma (Season eight winner), Karan Wahi, Jasmin Bhasin, and Mr Faisu (Season 12 runner-up).
If you loved watching them before, get ready to see them tackle wild stunts all over again.
Khanna, Jurel and Bhatt approached
It's not just a reunion: new names like Gaurav Khanna, Samarth Jurel, and Farrhana Bhatt have also been approached.
With both returning stars and fresh talent in the lineup, this season promises plenty of action.
The official promo dropped in February, but we're still waiting for a premiere date.
Catch all the drama soon on Colors TV and JioHotstar!