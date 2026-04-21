'Khatron Ke Khiladi' likely to feature Shetty and returning contestants

Khanna, Jurel and Bhatt approached

It's not just a reunion: new names like Gaurav Khanna, Samarth Jurel, and Farrhana Bhatt have also been approached.

With both returning stars and fresh talent in the lineup, this season promises plenty of action.

The official promo dropped in February, but we're still waiting for a premiere date.

Catch all the drama soon on Colors TV and JioHotstar!