Khemu buys gray Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV worth over ₹3Cr
Entertainment
Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu just picked up a seriously cool ride, the all-electric Mercedes-Benz G 580, worth over ₹3 crore.
This gray SUV blends iconic design with modern tech, packing a 116-kWh battery that lets you drive up to 473km on one charge.
With 579hp and massive torque, it's built for adventure, whether city cruising or off-road exploring.
G 580 features G-TURN and G-STEERING
The G 580 is loaded with features like G-TURN for loose surfaces/off-road terrain and G-STEERING for easier off-roading.
Inside, it's all about luxury: premium seats, ambient lighting, digital displays, and the MBUX infotainment system keep things stylish and connected.
Top-notch safety tech rounds out the package, making this one of India's flashiest electric SUVs right now.