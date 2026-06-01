Khemu buys gray Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV worth over ₹3Cr

G 580 features G-TURN and G-STEERING

The G 580 is loaded with features like G-TURN for loose surfaces/off-road terrain and G-STEERING for easier off-roading.

Inside, it's all about luxury: premium seats, ambient lighting, digital displays, and the MBUX infotainment system keep things stylish and connected.

Top-notch safety tech rounds out the package, making this one of India's flashiest electric SUVs right now.