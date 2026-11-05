Kher attends 'Ramayana' premiere in Stockholm, voices Jatayu, praises team
Entertainment
Anupam Kher just attended the film's premiere in Stockholm, Sweden, voicing Jatayu in this epic.
The film dropped worldwide on November 5-6, and Kher shared how proud he felt to represent Indian cinema abroad, giving a shoutout to his team for all their hard work.
Kher: 'Ramayana' praised for grandeur
Kher highlighted how viewers are loving the film's larger-than-life take on Lord Rama and Ravana, saying people have really appreciated the grandeur.
Early feedback has been super positive, especially for Jatayu's character, and Kher hopes Ramayana keeps winning hearts around the world.