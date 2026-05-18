Kher backs Modi's fuel conservation push, takes Vande Bharat train
Entertainment
Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher is backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for fuel conservation and greener travel.
To show his support, Kher took the Vande Bharat train from Jaipur to Delhi instead of driving, calling it his "small contribution" to the cause.
Kher urges public transport and carpooling
Kher encouraged people to use public transport, carpool, or just skip the car for short trips.
"But if we all start making small efforts, it can have a big impact," he said, adding that being a responsible citizen means actually doing something, not just talking about it.
His message: let's all chip in and make a difference together.