Kher donates ₹5L to Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund
Anupam Kher, the 'Special 26' actor, has donated ₹5 lakh to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support ongoing rescue and rehab efforts after devastating floods.
He's also called on everyone to help out, reminding us that even small contributions can make a difference for families who've lost their homes.
Kher urges donations via Instagram video
In a moving Instagram video, Kher spoke about how tough things are for flood victims; many are left with nothing and forced to sit under the open sky.
He said, "It is difficult to put into words the scenes we are witnessing on television and social media. Some people have lost their families, while others have lost their homes. Many children and elderly people are being forced to sit under the open sky." urging people to come together and donate.
His message is clear: collective action matters, and every bit of help counts.