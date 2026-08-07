Kher donates ₹5L to Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund

In a moving Instagram video, Kher spoke about how tough things are for flood victims; many are left with nothing and forced to sit under the open sky.

He said, "It is difficult to put into words the scenes we are witnessing on television and social media. Some people have lost their families, while others have lost their homes. Many children and elderly people are being forced to sit under the open sky." urging people to come together and donate.

His message is clear: collective action matters, and every bit of help counts.