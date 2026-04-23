Kher joins IPL as sports critic alongside Sehwag and Gilchrist
Entertainment
Bollywood actor Saiyami Kher is stepping into the IPL spotlight, not as a player or fan, but as a sports critic.
Her love for cricket started early: her father recognized her love for cricket when she was just 14.
After years focused on acting and studies, she's now joining legends like Virender Sehwag and Adam Gilchrist behind the mic.
Kher balancing films and Ironman training
Even with two films completed and training for her third Ironman triathlon, Saiyami's pumped about this new gig.
She says cinema and sports both thrive on "emotion" and "unpredictability," which makes blending her passions feel right.
For her, being honest, whether on screen or in the commentary box, is what matters most.