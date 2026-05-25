Kher to play photographer in Phadnis film inspired by Taraporvala
Entertainment
Saiyami Kher is all set to star in Vikram Phadnis's upcoming film, playing a photographer.
Her first look (camera in hand, outdoors) just dropped, and a press release shared that her inspiration comes from real-life fashion photographer (and friend) Taras Taraporvala.
Phadnis film features Bhasin and Singh
Saiyami called it an instant yes when Phadnis narrated the story, saying she feels lucky to land an "author backed role": something she considers rare for actors like her.
The film, still untitled, will also feature Tahir Raj Bhasin and Vineet Kumar Singh.
If you've spotted Saiyami recently, it was probably in Sunny Deol's Jaat (2025), and she's also working on Akshay Kumar's Haiwaan next.