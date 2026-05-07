Khloé Kardashian opens up about frightening Coachella experience

Khloé Kardashian opens up about frightening Coachella experience
What's the story
Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian recently opened up about a disturbing experience during her only visit to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The incident took place in 2015. Kardashian said, "I got drugged without me knowing, but I think everyone knew." She shared these details on a recent episode of her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land.
Festival experience
'I just think I was the dumb one...'
Kardashian said she didn't have the "best" experience at the festival. She recalled going to a party where people were drinking a "juice" that she now suspects was spiked with drugs. "I don't think anyone, like, drugged me." "I just think I was the dumb one and didn't realize that everyone was on drugs, and I remember drinking this drink and just feeling really crazy." "No one wants to feel like that and not know why they're like that."
Isolation
'I just didn't realize what was happening...'
Kardashian said she eventually found herself locked in a bathroom for hours, not realizing she was under the influence of drugs. "I just didn't realize what was happening until after it happened, like, that I was on drugs and everyone was yelling at me because I wouldn't get out of the bathroom," she said. "I was so scared, so my experience was not good." Meanwhile, several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family were spotted at this year's Coachella.