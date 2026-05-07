Khloé Kardashian opens up about frightening Coachella experience

Festival experience

'I just think I was the dumb one...'

Kardashian said she didn't have the "best" experience at the festival. She recalled going to a party where people were drinking a "juice" that she now suspects was spiked with drugs. "I don't think anyone, like, drugged me." "I just think I was the dumb one and didn't realize that everyone was on drugs, and I remember drinking this drink and just feeling really crazy." "No one wants to feel like that and not know why they're like that."