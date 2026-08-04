Khurana accuses Joshi of faking persona on 'Lock Upp'
Lock Upp just got messier: Aanchal Khurana has publicly accused co-contestant Shivangi Joshi of pretending to be someone she's not on the show.
This drama follows Harshad Chopda's headline-making choice to give up his finale spot for Joshi, which left fans split.
In her Instagram video, Khurana said Joshi acted differently in the house than what viewers see outside.
Khurana cites Joshi's interactions with Chopda
Khurana pointed to Joshi's interactions with Chopda as her "This is her real personality," and also claimed Joshi once accused her of chasing her then-boyfriend (rumored to be Kushal Tandon).
"You don't even know them personally. I have worked with them," Khurana shared, adding she appreciates Chopda's kindness.
The whole situation has fans debating reality TV personas and whether what we see is ever the full story.