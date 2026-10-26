Khurrana and Khan's 'Udta Teer' pulls in 19.45cr opening weekend
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's new spy comedy, Udta Teer, pulled in ₹19.45 crore at the box office in its first weekend.
The film started with ₹4.10 crore on Friday, picked up to ₹7.25 crore on Saturday, and hit its highest (₹8.10 crore) on Sunday, showing steady growth even with competition from other big releases.
'Udta Teer' draws crowds despite reviews
Udta Teer mixes espionage thrills with comedy, starring Khurrana and Khan in lead roles.
Its quirky storyline and star power seem to be drawing crowds despite mixed reviews and a packed release week at the theaters.