Khurrana and Khan's 'Udta Teer' pulls in 19.45cr opening weekend

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's new spy comedy, Udta Teer, pulled in ₹19.45 crore at the box office in its first weekend.

The film started with ₹4.10 crore on Friday, picked up to ₹7.25 crore on Saturday, and hit its highest (₹8.10 crore) on Sunday, showing steady growth even with competition from other big releases.