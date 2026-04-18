Khurrana leads 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' releasing May 14

Khurrana film adds 3 female leads

The film features three female leads opposite Khurrana, a fresh twist for the franchise.

With high expectations after the first movie's box office run, T-Series and Renu Ravi Chopra's B R Studios promise a new spin on family comedy.

The release was pushed from March to May; meanwhile, an eye-catching poster of Khurrana in a jungle with a tiger has already sparked buzz online.