Khurrana leads 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' releasing May 14
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana is back with Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, releasing on May 14, 2026.
This comedy brings together Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi as co-leads.
Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is a follow-up to the popular 2019 Pati Patni Aur Woh.
T-Series and B R Studios are producing, with Zee Studios handling distribution.
Khurrana film adds 3 female leads
The film features three female leads opposite Khurrana, a fresh twist for the franchise.
With high expectations after the first movie's box office run, T-Series and Renu Ravi Chopra's B R Studios promise a new spin on family comedy.
The release was pushed from March to May; meanwhile, an eye-catching poster of Khurrana in a jungle with a tiger has already sparked buzz online.