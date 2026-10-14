Khurrana says 'Udta Teer' blends comedy action twists and patriotism
Ayushmann Khurrana says his new film Udta Teer is full of unexpected plot twists that keep you guessing.
Starring alongside Sara Ali Khan, the movie mixes comedy, action, and a dash of patriotism in a way that's pretty fresh for Bollywood.
As Khurrana puts it, "Just when you think you know where Udta Teer is going, it takes another turn."
'Udta Teer' opens October 23 2026
Dropping in theaters on October 23, 2026, Udta Teer also features Mukul Dev, Ram Kapoor, and Raghubir Yadav.
Written and directed by Akash A. Kaushik and backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the film's latest trailer teases wild action and plenty of laughs.
Known for exploring unconventional subjects and moving between different genres, Khurrana hopes this unpredictable ride will win over audiences looking for something different.