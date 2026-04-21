Khurrana, Sharvari star in Barjatya's 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari are teaming up for Yeh Prem Mol Liya, a new family drama from director Sooraj Barjatya, hitting theaters on November 27, 2026.
Announced today, the film introduces Khurrana as Bollywood's next "Prem," with music by Himesh Reshammiya.
It's also Barjatya's much-awaited return to his signature genre.
Khurrana and Sharvari have upcoming releases
Both stars have busy schedules beyond this project.
Khurrana is set to appear in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (May 15) and Udta Teer (September 11).
Sharvari will be seen with Diljit Dosanjh in Main Vaapas Aaunga (June 12), plus Alpha arrives July 10.