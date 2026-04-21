Khurrana, Sharvari star in Barjatya's 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'

Khurrana and Sharvari have upcoming releases

Both stars have busy schedules beyond this project.

Khurrana is set to appear in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (May 15) and Udta Teer (September 11).

Sharvari will be seen with Diljit Dosanjh in Main Vaapas Aaunga (June 12), plus Alpha arrives July 10.